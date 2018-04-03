Ex-church employee sentenced to 25 years for raping child - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ex-church employee sentenced to 25 years for raping child

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Edwin Burgess, 54 (Source: Covington Police Dept.) Edwin Burgess, 54 (Source: Covington Police Dept.)
COVINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A Tipton County judge sentenced a former Covington church employee to 25 years in prison for raping a child.

Edwin Burgess, 54, was arrested for rape of a child and sexual battery in June 2017 after investigators said he sexually abused two 9-year-old girls at Central Christian Church in Covington.

On March 22, Burgess pleaded no contest to one charge of rape of a child, seven counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of indecent exposure.

Burgess was not granted any chance for parole.

