Pulitzer Prize winning author Taylor Branch to speak at MLK50 Symposium

Author Taylor Branch is set to give an address as the keynote speaker at the MLK50 Symposium Tuesday.

The two-day event, put on by the National Civil Rights Museum and the University of Memphis, brings together leaders and activist to discuss civil and human rights issues.

Branch is the Pulitzer Prize winning author of "America in the King Years", a trilogy that chronicles the history of the civil rights era.

