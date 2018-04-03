U.S. dental health rankings by state

Dental health has an effect on appearance, general well-being, and even earnings. With that in mind, the personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on 2018's States with the Best & Worst Dental Health.



In order to determine which places have the healthiest teeth and gums in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key metrics. The categories range from share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year, to dental treatment costs, to share of adults with low life satisfaction due to oral condition.



States with the Best Dental Health

Minnesota Wisconsin Connecticut Illinois North Dakota District of Columbia Michigan Massachusetts South Dakota Idaho



Best vs. Worst

Rhode Island has the lowest share of the population who couldn’t afford more dental visits due to costs, 37 percent, which is two times lower than in Georgia, the highest at 74 percent.

Massachusetts has the most dentists per 100,000 residents, 48, which is three times more than in Tennessee, the fewest at 16.

The District of Columbia has the highest share of the population who receive fluoridated water, 100 percent, which is 8.5 times higher than in Hawaii, the lowest at 11.70 percent.

Minnesota, Hawaii and Illinois have the lowest share of adults with poor or fair oral condition, 22 percent, which is 1.8 times lower than in Montana, the highest at 40 percent.

Hawaii has the lowest share of adults aged 65 and older with no natural teeth, 5.6 percent, which is 5.4 times lower than in West Virginia, the highest at 30.4 percent.



To view the full report and see where Mid-South states rank, click here.

