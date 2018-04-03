U.S. dental health rankings by state

Most people know the Lorraine Motel as the place where Dr. King was killed. But for the family that owned the hotel, the Lorraine was so much more. Now, that rich history is being recognized by others.More >>
A boy has been hospitalized after almost drowning, Bartlett officials confirm.More >>
Dental health has an effect on appearance, general well-being, and even earnings.More >>
A cold front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment in the Mid-South on Tuesday evening.More >>
Author Taylor Branch is set to give an address as the keynote speaker at the MLK50 Symposium Tuesday.More >>
Police in San Bruno, CA, are responding to an active shooter at YouTube's headquarters.?More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.More >>
Trump also declared protections for so-called Dreamer immigrants "dead," accused Democrats of allowing "open borders, drugs and crime" and warned Mexico to halt the passage of "caravans" of immigrants or risk retribution.More >>
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after her 2-month-old daughter was admitted to the hospital for weighing less than her birth weight, according to an official complaint.More >>
A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.More >>
