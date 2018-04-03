Boy hospitalized after near drowning in Bartlett lake

A boy has been hospitalized after almost drowning, Bartlett officials confirm.

Bartlett police received a tip Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. about a boy who attempted to swim across the lake at Davies Plantation Park.

About halfway across, the boy seemed to tire and went underwater.

EMS officials arrived and found the boy underwater.

He was taken to St. Francis in Bartlett, and his condition is unknown at this time.

