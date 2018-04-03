Road closures, parking information for MLK50

Pack your patience if you're traveling to Downtown Memphis on Wednesday.

April 4 is the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. National Civil Rights Museum and others are planning several events, marches, and rallies--all focused in Downtown Memphis.

People are coming from all around the world to remember and honor the civil rights icon.

City of Memphis will be closing off parts of GE Patterson Avenue, South Main Street, and Talbot Avenue, Huling Avenue, and more:

2nd Street at GE Patterson

West on GE Patterson to Main Street

North on Main Street to Talbot Street

East on Talbot to 2nd Street

South on 2nd Street returning to GE Patterson

East Butler Avenue (between Main and Mulberry streets) and Mulberry Street (between East Butler Avenue and GE Patterson) will close Monday at 12 a.m.

Events are scheduled to begin around 8 a.m. and last until around 7 p.m.

As for parking, the main museum lot will be closed April 2-4. FedExForum Toyota Parking Garage will allow free parking during this time to NCRM visitors.

MATA buses will offer free shuttles between FedExForum and NCRM.

Parking lots around the museum won't be available as street closures go into place at midnight on Tuesday, April 3, and won't be lifted until midnight April 5.

There is also a detailed security plan in place. All visitors are subject to search on the grounds and weapons are prohibited.

"There will be security that you see and that you don't see. It will be fully secured," Morris said.

