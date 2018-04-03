Parkland, FL shooting survivor in Memphis to honor Dr. King

A cold front will interact with a warm, moisture-rich environment in the Mid-South on Tuesday evening.More >>
Roads are closed all around the National Civil Rights Museum and first responders are at their posts, ready to guard the commemoration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.More >>
Security will be tight throughout downtown Memphis on Wednesday as thousands of people come together at the National Civil Rights Museum to remember a solemn anniversary.More >>
All 32 NFL teams showed up to the Murphy Athletic Complex on Tuesday, to check out what University of Memphis football has to offer in this year's NFL draft.More >>
Most people know the Lorraine Motel as the place where Dr. King was killed, but for the family that owned the motel, the Lorraine was so much more. Now, that rich history is being recognized by others.More >>
The suspect, described as a woman, is the lone fatality in the shooting. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said her wound was self-inflicted.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The National Action Network is calling for a North Charleston Municipal Court judge to step down after what happened inside his courtroom in late February.More >>
He then unbuckled her seatbelt, took her in his arms, and did what he could to pull her from the flames.More >>
The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Police say most of the children, ages 3 and 4, in the daycare class were victimized, according to local media reports.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
An email exchange between Houlihan and Mike Gustavison, Panera’s director of information security, seems to indicate the leak was initially dismissed only to be validated a week later, according to KrebsOnSecurity.More >>
Crews continue battling the 294 Fire in Armstrong and Donley Counties today.More >>
