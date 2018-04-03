Parkland, FL shooting survivor in Memphis to honor Dr. King - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Parkland, FL shooting survivor in Memphis to honor Dr. King

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Mei Ling Ho-Shing in Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5) Mei Ling Ho-Shing in Memphis (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A survivor of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting is in Memphis, inspired by Dr. King's words.

Mei Ling Ho-Shing, 17, said she's determined to defeat evil and is doing so with her own words.

Tuesday, she joined the American Federation of Teachers to honor Dr. King at the Mountaintop Conference.

She believes his Mountaintop Speech is something that still resonates today.

“Dr. Martin Luther King's speech could be spoken today,” Ho-Shing said. “You could say the same exact speech right now and it will have the same effect. The movement kind of resembles is because we are dealing with the same stuff we dealt with in the past.”

Seventeen people were killed and 17 more were wounded when a 19-year-old opened fire inside the school Mei Ling Ho-Shing attended on February 14.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

