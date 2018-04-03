32 NFL teams watch Tigers Pro Day

All 32 NFL teams showed up to the Murphy Athletic Complex on Tuesday, to check out what University of Memphis football has to offer in this year's NFL draft.



The following 13 Tigers participated in the Pro Day:

Anthony Miller - WR

Riley Ferguson - QB

Genard Avery - LB

Jonathan Cook - DB

Phil Mayhue - WR

Christian Johnson - DL

Doroland Dorceus - RB

Gabe Kuhn - OL

Christian Slaughter - DB

Spencer Smith - P / PK

Anthony Young - DB

Mannie Lowery - LB

Shareef White - LB

The three biggest Tiger draft prospects include quarterback Riley Ferguson, wide receiver Anthony Miller, and linebacker Genard Avery.



Ferguson said he feels good with his pro day workout and is now focused on making the best impression with NFL teams before the draft.



"I'm actually about to fly to Kansas City right here after this," Ferguson said.



"I'm meeting with Kansas City, and then Friday I meet with the Carolina Panthers. I had a couple of meetings yesterday with the Steelers, the Bengals, and the Panthers as well."

Miller, who had to recover from a foot injury after the Tigers' AutoZone Liberty Bowl loss to Iowa State, said he's 100 percent now.



Miller looked good for most of the day until cramps cut his Pro Day short.



"Surprised myself in a few areas," Miller said.



"Especially in the vertical. Thirty-nine [inches] -- that blew me away. On my 40 [yard dash], I've heard all types of numbers: 4.46-4.52."

Genard Avery is considered by some draft analysts as a hidden gem in this year's linebacker class.



Avery says he feels confident with his draft standing after his pro day performance.



"Everything been pretty good with the coaches," Avery said.



"They telling me I got good hips, I'm a fast guy, and they like my ability."



The NFL Draft is from April 26th to April 28th.

