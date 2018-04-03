Event honors MLK's final speech 50 years later

Fifty years ago, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave what would become his final speech.

The Mountaintop speech was delivered at Mason Temple in front of supporters of the Memphis Sanitation Strike.

It was a historic night in downtown Memphis as people gathered to mark 50 years since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Mountaintop Speech.”

"It's something everyone should experience to know where you're going you have to know where you come from," said sanitation worker David Collier, who just visited the National Civil Rights Museum earlier that day.

"It's amazing to be here and see this and take it all in,” said Cincinnati sanitation worker Michelle Land.

Remembering Dr. King’s famous speech with powerful speeches of their own were AFSMCE President Lee Saunders, ambassador Andrew Young, former president Barack Obama in a video tribute, and King’s children Bernice and Martin.

"Dad taught us it only takes a few good women and me to bring about change,” Martin said. “I know God didn't bring us this far to leave us."

"We must do something to protect future generation and prevent social decay," Bernice said.

It was an inspiring event that hopefully will inspire future generations.

"I hope we can all do better,” Collier said. “It takes everybody doing stuff. I hope we can get it better."

"And now I wish I would have brought my kids, my grandkids and the next time I come I will be," said Cincinnati sanitation worker Keith Gibson.

