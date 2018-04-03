LIVE: Event honors King's 'Mountaintop' speech

Fifty years ago, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave what would become his final speech.
The Mountaintop speech was delivered at Mason Temple in front of supporters of the Memphis Sanitation Strike.
Tuesday night, AFSCME is holding an event to honor King and remember the world-changing message he vocalized April 3, 1968.
