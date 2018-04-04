Redbirds ready to defend PCL title

Pro baseball is back at AutoZone Park.

The defending Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds hosted Media Day at the Zone on Tuesday.

The Redbirds won more than 90 games last season and sent 17 players to the parent Cardinals.

Stubby Clapp earned Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year in his Rookie Season.

So, Stubby, what do you do for an Encore?

"Well we come back out here and attack it day by day like we did last year." said Clapp. "You can't have a guaranteed wins or anything like that, but you can guarantee the type of work you put into it. Hopefully the results follow."

The Redbirds open the 2018 season on the road at Round Rock on Thursday.

The home opener is April 10 vs. Omaha at AutoZone Park.

