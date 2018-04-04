Penny Hardaway lands first Memphis recruit--his son

New University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway has his first player commitment...and it's one he knows very well.

It's his son, Jayden Hardaway, a 6'5", 190 pound guard, who spent this past season at IMG Academy, a Prep School in Florida.

He displayed his commitment tonight on Instagram saying, "It is with great excitement I am announcing my commitment to both my parents Alma Mater, the University of Memphis."

Jayden was a mainstay on the Team Penny AAU Program, and played one year at East High helping his Dad and the Mustangs win the 2017 State Championship in his Senior Year.

Jayden had offers from UNC Greensboro and several Ivy League Schools, but said he just wants to play for his father at Memphis.

With Jayden Hardaway in, rising sophomore Guard Jamal Johnson announcing on Twitter he's requesting his release from the Tigers.

The Son of former NBA star Buck Johnson, Jamal started the final 27 games this season, averaging almost 7 points, and 3.3 rebounds a game.

Johnson thanked the university and former Coach Tubby Smith for recruiting him.

Johnson is the second rising sophomore to announce transfer plans since Penny Hardaway was named the Tigers New Head Coach. Forward David Nickelberry announced his decision to leave last week.

