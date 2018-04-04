Rodney Hamilton reportedly tabbed as Tigers director of basketball operations

Rodney Hamilton will be hired as the University of Memphis' new Director of Basketball Operations, GoTigers247 reports.

BREAKING: Former Tennessee State assistant coach Rodney Hamilton expected to be hired by Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis. Details: https://t.co/V2DKCRxW1g — 247Memphis (@GoTigers247) April 3, 2018

Hamilton, a Memphis native who went to Whitehaven High School, starred in college as Georgia State's all time scoring and assist leader, and played professionally overseas, is currently an assistant coach at Tennessee State.

His duties at TSU include recruiting, player development, scouting and Academic assistance.

He also served as head coach at Crichton College in Memphis, making the NAIA Elite 8 in 2007, and earning a Number 7 National Ranking.

