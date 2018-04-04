Mississippi prison investigates deaths of 2 inmates

Seventy-five to 100 protesters lined Poplar Avenue Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate against immigration detention, poverty, and other societal ills.More >>
Autopsies are being done on two inmates who were found dead in separate cells at a Mississippi prison.More >>
Author Taylor Branch addressed the crowd as the keynote speaker at the MLK50 Symposium on Tuesday.More >>
Fifty years ago, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave what would become his final speech.More >>
Security will be tight throughout downtown Memphis on Wednesday as thousands of people come together at the National Civil Rights Museum to remember a solemn anniversary.More >>
