East High standout Alex Lomax commits to Memphis

Four-star recruit and East High School standout Alex Lomax announced he is committing to the University of Memphis.

Lomax previously committed to Wichita State, but was granted his release shortly after Penny Hardaway was hired as head coach at Memphis.

The point guard is the 123rd-ranked player in the nation according to Rivals.com and rated the third best recruit in Tennessee according to 247Sports. 247Sports rates Lomax as a three-star player.

Lomax played under Hardaway at East High, taking home three state championships.

Lomax joins Penny's son Jayden Hardaway as commits to the Tigers since Penny's hiring.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.