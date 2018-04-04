MLK50 events underway in Memphis

The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination began with a reenactment of the iconic "I Am a Man" photo.More >>
The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination began with a reenactment of the iconic "I Am a Man" photo.More >>
Four-star recruit and East High School standout Alex Lomax announced he is committing to the University of Memphis.More >>
Four-star recruit and East High School standout Alex Lomax announced he is committing to the University of Memphis.More >>
April 4th, 1968 marks the date that Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated outside of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.More >>
April 4th, 1968 marks the date that Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated outside of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.More >>
Most people know the Lorraine Motel as the place where Dr. King was killed, but for the family that owned the motel, the Lorraine was so much more. Now, that rich history is being recognized by others.More >>
Most people know the Lorraine Motel as the place where Dr. King was killed, but for the family that owned the motel, the Lorraine was so much more. Now, that rich history is being recognized by others.More >>
Seventy-five to 100 protesters lined Poplar Avenue Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate against immigration detention, poverty, and other societal ills.More >>
Seventy-five to 100 protesters lined Poplar Avenue Tuesday afternoon to demonstrate against immigration detention, poverty, and other societal ills.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The 41-year-old song resurfaced on the rock charts at No. 14 this week.More >>
The 41-year-old song resurfaced on the rock charts at No. 14 this week.More >>
Officials with the U.S. Marine Corps say four crew members are presumed dead following a Tuesday helicopter crash.More >>
Officials with the U.S. Marine Corps say four crew members are presumed dead following a Tuesday helicopter crash.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>