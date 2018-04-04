Thousands reenact 'I Am a Man' photo to kickoff MLK50

The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination began with a reenactment of the iconic "I Am a Man" photo.

The original photograph was taken in 1968 as part of the Memphis Sanitation Strike.

On Wednesday, thousands of people gathered on Beale Street to begin a day of commemoration--honoring King, the sanitation workers, and the Civil Rights Movement.

"It means that we haven’t forgotten and we won’t forget and we will continue to overcome and continue the struggle in America," Rev. Dr. Bill Atkins of Greater Imani Church said.

The I Am a Man reenactment will then merge into a march for justice, which is being organized by AFSCME--a union of public employees.

AFSCME's Rally for Justice will start on Beale Street and move through Downtown Memphis and South Memphis to Mason Temple.

