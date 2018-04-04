Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Goodman Rd

The I Am A Man plaza has been unveiled at Clayborn Temple, the site where sanitation workers in 1968 held signs with the now famous phrase and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis City Hall.More >>
This weekend, travelers may experience heavy delays in Jackson, TN. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning to place steel bridge beams over interstate 40.More >>
The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination began with a reenactment of the iconic "I Am A Man" photo.More >>
April 4th, 1968 marks the date that Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated outside of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.More >>
A 18-wheeler overturned on Goodman Road in Southaven on Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Police have identified the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after wounding three people, and say they are working to establish a motive.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
Police say the two told inconsistent stories about the 2017 fatal shooting of the woman’s husband on the family’s front porch.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The Blanchester Police Department charged five people with with multiple counts of child endangerment and cruelty to animals.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The 41-year-old song resurfaced on the rock charts at No. 14 this week.More >>
