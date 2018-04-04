Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Goodman Rd - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Goodman Rd

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A 18-wheeler overturned on Goodman Road in Southaven on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the I-55 ramp on the overpass.

Goodman Road is blocked in both directions until further notice.

Avoid the area if possible.

