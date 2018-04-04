Weekend bridge closures coming to Jackson, TN

This weekend, travelers may experience heavy delays in Jackson, TN. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is planning to place steel bridge beams over interstate 40.

Beginning Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8, 2018, from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m., crews will close I-40 eastbound and westbound onto the ramps at US Hwy 45 Bypass and close US Hwy 45 Bypass southbound and northbound at the I-40/US 45 interchange.

Commuters can use I-40 at US Hwy 412 as an alternate.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.