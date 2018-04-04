I Am A Man Plaza unveiled on 50th anniversary of King's assassination

The I Am A Man plaza has been unveiled at Clayborn Temple, the site where sanitation workers in 1968 held signs with the now famous phrase and marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis City Hall.

"This is a magnificent tribute to the 68 Sanitation Workers," said Ursula Madden, Chief Communications Officer for the City of Memphis.

The two-year process to get the plaza built is a dream come true. The plaza, which is located next to Clayborn Temple, will become a place to teach future generations about civil rights history.

"The hope that it would inspire the future generations to stand up for what is right and for this to be an area where people can have tough conversations about the things that challenge us today," Madden said.

The plaza statue is covered with the names of the men and their relatives from the sanitation strikes.

"It is an emotional place. I don't think you could have any kind of connection to Memphis and not feel this in your heart," Madden said. "This is a space for hope, a space that will inspire young people to look back at this older generation and say they knew how to effect the change that they wanted to see. How can we do that for ourselves and for future generations to come?"

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.