First Alert: FREEZE WARNING Tonight

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a FREEZE WARNING for Northeast Arkansas, much of West Tennessee, and Northeast Mississippi that will go into effect at 1 a.m. and continue through 9 a.m. Thursday.

A high pressure system is streaming cold Canadian air into the Mid-South, allowing temperatures will fall into the low- to mid-30s for many areas overnight.

As a result, patchy frost is likely to develop in many areas by early Thursday morning.

The high will move east during the day Thursday, allowing a southerly flow to return bringing a brief warm up for the end of the week.

But, a cold front followed by an arctic high pressure system will bring even colder air to the region this weekend.

High temperatures in many areas Saturday will only reach the mid-40s to near 50 followed by temperatures falling into the upper-20s to lower-30s Saturday night allowing for the likelihood of more widespread frost Sunday morning, which will likely lead to another freezing warning being issued this weekend.

If you've moved potted plants outside then you'll certainly want to bring them indoors, and if you've done any early planting in flowerbeds or vegetable gardens then you'll want to cover them.

