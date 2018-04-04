Trump, Obama release video messages for MLK50

Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum rang a Clayborn Temple bell 39 times, once for each year of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.More >>
The current President of the United States and his predecessor issued video statements on the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.More >>
Fifty years ago, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave what would become his final speech.More >>
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a FREEZE WARNING for Northeast Arkansas, much of West Tennessee, and Northeast Mississippi that will go into effect at 1 AM and continue through 9 AM Thursday morning.More >>
A 18-wheeler overturned on Goodman Road in Southaven on Wednesday morning.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A 17-year-old high school student bit the head off a chicken, according to authorities.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
The pups patiently posed for photos during their trip to Disneyland.More >>
