Trump, Obama release video messages for MLK50

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The current President of the United States and his predecessor issued video statements on the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.

Former President Barack Obama's message was played at National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis. 

In the message, the 44th President of the United States praised King's legacy, while also calling on all Americans to push our culture forward in a way that honors King.

Meanwhile, President Trump released his statement through the White House's website. 

In his message, Trump called King a "great American hero." He went on to encourage Americans to carry on King's "legacy of justice, equality, and freedom."

Trump also took to Twitter to spread his message.

