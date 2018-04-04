Civil rights icons discuss MLK's legacy at 'Evening of Storytelling'

The Collective PAC joined the commemoration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination with An Evening of Storytelling.

The evening heard testimonies from Civil Rights icons on their fight for justice and the legacy of Dr. King.

Crosstown Concourse was filled Wednesday night with a diverse group people listening to some amazing stories of history, courage, inspiration, and the struggle of the people in the Civil Rights Movement.

"I was born in August 1967, so I missed all the news coverage and just seeing all the films and everybody talk, I just love it I just love being here," said attendee Angela Shipp.

Kevin Mosley came all the way from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"I've been to a lot of symposiums, a lot of conferences for civil rights and hands down this is the best one I've ever been too, amazing panelists," Mosley said.

"Great freedom fighters we have here today,” said moderator Michael Eric Dyson. “Diane Nash, Mary Wright Edelman, Jessie Jackson."

Also on that panel was Memphian Tami Sawyer, who started the movement to take down the Confederate statues.

"When I think about this day and why it's so important and why I am honored to be on this stage is that I've learned so much from Dr. King," Sawyer said.

Memphis attorney Mike Cody was part of Dr. King's team of attorneys. He was in his 30s when he met his pro bono client Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a man Cody said was controversial.

"He was against the Vietnam War. I'm assuming he'd be very stringent against Iraq and Afghanistan,” Cody said. “So he would still be a controversial person.”

All attendees listened to hear the stories of how the Civil Rights Movement was done. One tactic was staying calm.

"You had to stay in control of your emotions because the tense situations, somebody was going to attack you or say something that would upset you,” said Bernard LaFayette, co-founder of SNCC. “You realize that's their purpose."

Some of the people said the stories they listened to brought a kind of enlightenment for them concerning the Civil Rights Movement, reinforcing for them just how important the movement was and still is.

