'Evening of Storytelling' to feature discussion with civil rights icons

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Quentin Jones is one of the key speakers (Source: The Collective PAC via Facebook) Quentin Jones is one of the key speakers (Source: The Collective PAC via Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Collective PAC is joining the commemoration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination with An Evening of Storytelling.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, there will be an intimate discussion featuring living icons of the early Civil Rights Movement and social justice leaders of today.

The event will feature the Collective PAC’s Quentin James and will be held at 1350 Concourse Avenue. 

