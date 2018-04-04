'Evening of Storytelling' to feature discussion with civil rights icons

When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast or live breaking news, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts in the above video player.
The Collective PAC is joining the commemoration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination with An Evening of Storytelling.More >>
The Collective PAC is joining the commemoration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination with An Evening of Storytelling.More >>
Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum rang a Clayborn Temple bell 39 times, once for each year of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.More >>
Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum rang a Clayborn Temple bell 39 times, once for each year of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.More >>
The current President of the United States and his predecessor issued video statements on the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.More >>
The current President of the United States and his predecessor issued video statements on the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.More >>
Fifty years ago, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave what would become his final speech.More >>
Fifty years ago, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave what would become his final speech.More >>
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a FREEZE WARNING for Northeast Arkansas, much of West Tennessee, and Northeast Mississippi that will go into effect at 1 AM and continue through 9 AM Thursday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a FREEZE WARNING for Northeast Arkansas, much of West Tennessee, and Northeast Mississippi that will go into effect at 1 AM and continue through 9 AM Thursday morning.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The parents allegedly failed to provide emergency care for the baby, who died within 10 hours of being born.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>
Same eyes, same lips, Madden and Moon have captured the hearts of many while spreading awareness about bullying.More >>