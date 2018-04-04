'Evening of Storytelling' to feature discussion with civil rights icons

When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast or live breaking news, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts in the above video player.

Quentin Jones is one of the key speakers (Source: The Collective PAC via Facebook)

The Collective PAC is joining the commemoration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination with An Evening of Storytelling.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, there will be an intimate discussion featuring living icons of the early Civil Rights Movement and social justice leaders of today.

The event will feature the Collective PAC’s Quentin James and will be held at 1350 Concourse Avenue.

