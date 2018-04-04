NBC's Lester Holt brings nightly news to MLK50 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

NBC's Lester Holt brings nightly news to MLK50

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Holt talks with WMC's Joe Birch (Source: WMC Action News 5) Holt talks with WMC's Joe Birch (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The eyes of America were on Memphis on Wednesday evening through the lens of NBC Nightly News. 

Lester Holt anchored the national broadcast from a tent behind the Memphis fire station on South Main Street overlooking the National Civil Rights Museum.

The veteran journalist said he feels a sense of gratitude for the civil rights leaders who paved the pathway for him to become the first African American anchor of NBC Nightly News:     

"It's undeniable,” Holt said. “I stand on the shoulders of people who opened doors, people who fought the fight: their names we don't know but people who took a stand and that's why people like myself are able to succeed in whatever walk of life they choose."

Holt said he was so pleased the crowd attending the MLK50 event was so racially diverse.

He noted that Dr. King's dream of the beloved community has yet to be realized in some ways, but the rainbow colors of the crowd convinced him in some ways that the dream has come true.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Map: Teacher pay state by state

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)Last week, law makers approved a pay increase after teachers threatened to walk out but teachers said it wasn't enough, and the protest began on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

    More >>

  • Illinois town votes to ban assault rifles, fine violators $1,000 per day

    Illinois town votes to ban assault rifles, fine violators $1,000 per day

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 10:41 AM EDT2018-04-04 14:41:01 GMT
    (Source: Pixabay)(Source: Pixabay)

    The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

    More >>

    The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.

    More >>

  • Police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-04-04 13:24:53 GMT
    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-04-05 03:18:49 GMT

    Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.

    More >>

    Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly