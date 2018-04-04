NBC's Lester Holt brings nightly news to MLK50

The eyes of America were on Memphis on Wednesday evening through the lens of NBC Nightly News.

Lester Holt anchored the national broadcast from a tent behind the Memphis fire station on South Main Street overlooking the National Civil Rights Museum.

The veteran journalist said he feels a sense of gratitude for the civil rights leaders who paved the pathway for him to become the first African American anchor of NBC Nightly News:

"It's undeniable,” Holt said. “I stand on the shoulders of people who opened doors, people who fought the fight: their names we don't know but people who took a stand and that's why people like myself are able to succeed in whatever walk of life they choose."

Holt said he was so pleased the crowd attending the MLK50 event was so racially diverse.

He noted that Dr. King's dream of the beloved community has yet to be realized in some ways, but the rainbow colors of the crowd convinced him in some ways that the dream has come true.

