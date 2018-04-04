NBC's Lester Holt brings nightly news to MLK50

A Mid-South woman was kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from an ATM after leaving the gym.More >>
A Mid-South woman was kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from an ATM after leaving the gym.More >>
The current President of the United States and his predecessor issued video statements on the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.More >>
The current President of the United States and his predecessor issued video statements on the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.More >>
Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum rang a Clayborn Temple bell 39 times, once for each year of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.More >>
Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum rang a Clayborn Temple bell 39 times, once for each year of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.More >>
Crosstown Concourse was filled Wednesday night with a diverse group people listening to some amazing stories of history, courage, inspiration and the struggle of the people in the Civil Rights Movement.More >>
Crosstown Concourse was filled Wednesday night with a diverse group people listening to some amazing stories of history, courage, inspiration and the struggle of the people in the Civil Rights Movement.More >>
The eyes of America were on Memphis on Wednesday evening through the lens of NBC Nightly News.More >>
The eyes of America were on Memphis on Wednesday evening through the lens of NBC Nightly News.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.More >>
Over the past 12 years, presidents have twice sent National Guard troops to the border to bolster security and assist with surveillance and other support.More >>