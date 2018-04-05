Grizzlies lose big in New Orleans

Only five games remain for the Memphis Grizzlies as the NBA season draws to a thankful close.

Grizzlies visited the Pelicans on Wednesday. Just about everybody of note was out for Memphis.

Six players were missing, but Marc Gasol and 10-day contract scorer MarShon Brooks were active.

Gasol was shut out for only the 3rd time in his career..

But Brooks gets buckets after missing two games with an ankle injury. 25 points for MarShon to go with 7 assists.

He's the first Grizzlies player in history to score 20-plus points in each of his first three games.

Grizz hang in there for a half, but get blown out after the break.

Anthony Davis tallied 28 and 12. E'tuann Moore led the way with 30, including 7 of 10 shooting from downtown.

Pels win big, 125-93

The Grizzlies are back home to face the Sacramento Kings and Zach Randolph on Friday at FedExForum.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.