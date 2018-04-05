I-40 detour this weekend in Jackson, TN, Your voice needed on water rate hike in Desoto County, Rain in the forecast again

Good Thursday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following right now:

If you have plans in Nashville or Middle Tennessee this weekend, head's up.There will be a detour on interstate 40!

Crews are putting new steel beams over the interstate in Jackson, Tennessee. We'll explain where and when the detours are this weekend.

The eyes of the world have been on Memphis this week, marking a solemn anniversary and a cause that continues to this day.

A year of events and discussions known as MLK 50 culminated with a wreath and a bell toll from the steps of the Lorraine Motel what is now the National Civil Rights Museum. We'll tell you about a new exhibit opening today to honor sanitation workers from 50 years ago.

Mississippi state leaders are looking for your input about water rates in Desoto County. The Mississippi Public Service Commission is offering residents a chance to give their thoughts on a requested water rate hike. We'll tell you about a public hearing today so you can weigh in on the issue.



Weather:

It's 40 right now in Memphis...expect highs in the low to mid 60s today. There could be more rain tonight. Details on the chance of rain with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Woman kidnapped leaving Planet Fitness, forced to withdraw money

Barack Obama addresses crowd at MLK50 in Memphis

Crowd protests ICE, treatment of immigrants at 201 Poplar

Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man

President Donald Trump releases message for MLK50

Join us on this Thursday morning! We are live from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5 with all of your news weather and traffic!

Andrew Douglas

Anchor