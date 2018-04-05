I-40 detour this weekend in Jackson, TN, Your voice needed on water rate hike in Desoto County, Rain in the forecast again

Good Thursday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following right now:
If you have plans in Nashville or Middle Tennessee this weekend, head's up.There will be a detour on interstate 40!
Crews are putting new steel beams over the interstate in Jackson, Tennessee. We'll explain where and when the detours are this weekend.
The eyes of the world have been on Memphis this week, marking a solemn anniversary and a cause that continues to this day.
A year of events and discussions known as MLK 50 culminated with a wreath and a bell toll from the steps of the Lorraine Motel what is now the National Civil Rights Museum. We'll tell you about a new exhibit opening today to honor sanitation workers from 50 years ago.
Mississippi state leaders are looking for your input about water rates in Desoto County. The Mississippi Public Service Commission is offering residents a chance to give their thoughts on a requested water rate hike. We'll tell you about a public hearing today so you can weigh in on the issue.
Weather:
It's 40 right now in Memphis...expect highs in the low to mid 60s today. There could be more rain tonight. Details on the chance of rain with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:
Woman kidnapped leaving Planet Fitness, forced to withdraw money
Barack Obama addresses crowd at MLK50 in Memphis
Crowd protests ICE, treatment of immigrants at 201 Poplar
Police: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man
President Donald Trump releases message for MLK50
A Mid-South woman was kidnapped and forced to withdraw money from an ATM after leaving the gym.More >>
The current President of the United States and his predecessor issued video statements on the 50th anniversary of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King's assassination.More >>
Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum rang a Clayborn Temple bell 39 times, once for each year of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life.More >>
Crosstown Concourse was filled Wednesday night with a diverse group people listening to some amazing stories of history, courage, inspiration and the struggle of the people in the Civil Rights Movement.More >>
The eyes of America were on Memphis on Wednesday evening through the lens of NBC Nightly News.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
