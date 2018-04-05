WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant dies at 71

WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant died Wednesday morning.

According to New York Post, Valiant was killed when he was crossing the street and was hit by a truck.

Valiant was 71 years old and spent decades in the ring as a wrestler and manager, including some connections to the Memphis scene.

Valiant, along with his "brother" Jimmy, a Memphis wrestling legend, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 as the Valiant Brothers.

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer “Luscious” Johnny Valiant reportedly passed away this morning at the age of 71. https://t.co/vNfhyVo3Pb — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2018

