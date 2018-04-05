WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant dies at 71 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant dies at 71

Jimmy Valiant (Source: WWE) Jimmy Valiant (Source: WWE)
(WMC) -

WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant died Wednesday morning.

According to New York Post, Valiant was killed when he was crossing the street and was hit by a truck.

Valiant was 71 years old and spent decades in the ring as a wrestler and manager, including some connections to the Memphis scene.

Valiant, along with his "brother" Jimmy, a Memphis wrestling legend, were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 as the Valiant Brothers.

