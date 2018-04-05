Hardaway's $4.8M contract with UofM rich with bonus incentives

Penny Hardaway's contract with the University of Memphis will pay him $4.8 million over three years, with plenty of room for incentives.

The new head basketball coach will receive $1.3 million for the 2018-19 season, $1.6 million in 2019-20, and $1.9 million in 2020-21.

Hardaway is in line for a $50,000 bonus if his team wins a regular season conference championship or is invited to the NCAA Tournament. He'll receive another $50,000 for winning conference coach of the year or $75,000 for winning National Coach of the Year.

A deep tournament run would be rich with bonuses for Penny, including:

$75,000 for a Sweet 16 appearance

$75,000 for an Elite 8 appearance

$150,000 for a Final Four appearance

$250,000 for teaching the NCAA Tournament final

Hardaway is also in line for a bonus if attendance at FedExForum goes up.

For any season the average attendance for Tigers games at FedExForum averages 12,000 or more, Hardaway will received a $300,000 bonus. If ticket sales for any season equal $5 million or more, Hardaway will receive a $50,000 bonus.

