Rebels dominate Tigers at AutoZone Park; Penny tosses first pitc - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Rebels dominate Tigers at AutoZone Park; Penny tosses first pitch

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

New University of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway threw out the first pitch of Wednesday night's baseball game between Memphis and Ole Miss at AutoZone Park.

Hardaway said the last couple of weeks as head coach have been great.

"The work, the challenge of what’s going on, the travel, calling the kids, , calling the parents whenever we’re allowed to, and this entire process has just been great for me," Hardaway said. "I’m all in, and I want to do well for the team, for the school, and for the city.”

As for the game, Memphis was within striking distance early, but couldn't get anything done.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, but Oxford native Houston Roth struck out Kyle Oulette and Kyle O'Keefe to get out of the jam.

The Rebels would have no trouble heating the bats up, including a two-run triple by Oxford native Thomas Dillard in the top of the 3rd.

The 3rd-ranked Rebels would go on to win 12-0.

Ole Miss improved to 26-4 on the season, while the Tigers dropped to 9-20.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

