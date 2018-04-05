Campers score free Chick-Fil-A at new Bartlett store

A brand new Chick-Fil-A is officially opened in Bartlett.

The restaurant celebrated its opening Thursday morning by giving out free Chick-Fil-A for a year to the first 100 customers.

The winners camped out in the parking lot overnight until the 6 a.m. open.

The new store is located at the Shoppes at Bartlett.

