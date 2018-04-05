Campers score free Chick-Fil-A at new Bartlett store

A brand new Chick-Fil-A is officially opened in Bartlett.More >>
A brand new Chick-Fil-A is officially opened in Bartlett.More >>
New University of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway threw out the first pitch of Wednesday night's baseball game between Memphis and Ole Miss at AutoZone Park.More >>
New University of Memphis head basketball coach Penny Hardaway threw out the first pitch of Wednesday night's baseball game between Memphis and Ole Miss at AutoZone Park.More >>
Penny Hardaway's contract with the University of Memphis will pay him $4.8 million over three years, with plenty of room for incentives.More >>
Penny Hardaway's contract with the University of Memphis will pay him $4.8 million over three years, with plenty of room for incentives.More >>
WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant died Wednesday morning.More >>
WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant died Wednesday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a FREEZE WARNING for Northeast Arkansas, much of West Tennessee, and Northeast Mississippi that will go into effect at 1 AM and continue through 9 AM Thursday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a FREEZE WARNING for Northeast Arkansas, much of West Tennessee, and Northeast Mississippi that will go into effect at 1 AM and continue through 9 AM Thursday morning.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
New York City police say officers responding to reports of a man threatening people with a gun have fatally shot a man carrying a metal pipe, mistaking it for a firearm.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>