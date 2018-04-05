Campers score free Chick-Fil-A at new Bartlett store - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Campers score free Chick-Fil-A at new Bartlett store

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Chick-Fil-A Bartlett) (Source: Chick-Fil-A Bartlett)
BARTLETT, TN (WMC) -

A brand new Chick-Fil-A is officially opened in Bartlett.

The restaurant celebrated its opening Thursday morning by giving out free Chick-Fil-A for a year to the first 100 customers.

The winners camped out in the parking lot overnight until the 6 a.m. open.

The new store is located at the Shoppes at Bartlett.

    (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...(Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP). This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Ca...

    Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.

    Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:34:09 GMT
    According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.

