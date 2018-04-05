Report: Mike Miller joining Tigers staff

Former longtime NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller is joining Penny Hardaway's staff in Memphis, according to CBSSports' Gary Parrish.

Miller spent 7 years in Memphis with the Grizzlies, earning a Sixth Man of the Year award in 2006.

He also won two NBA Championships in Miami alongside leBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Miller will serve as assistant coach alongside former Ole Miss assistant Tony Madlock, with rumors of Hall of Famer Larry Brown joining the two on the bench next to Penny.

