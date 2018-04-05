Report: Mike Miller to join Tigers staff

NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt made an appearance at a Mid-South classroom while in Memphis for the MLK50More >>
Many 1968 Memphis sanitation workers said they were so happy and honored to know their legacy and their fight will live on forever.More >>
A Memphis activist who fought to combat crime and violence has died after she was shot in downtown Memphis last month.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division will close all eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Interstate 40 at Appling Road Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m.More >>
Former longtime NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller is joining Penny Hardaway's staff in Memphis, according to CBSSports' Gary Parrish.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
The live streamed video shows what happened inside the car - a group of friends seemingly having a good time. A man in the back puts a gun on the armrest then a woman pulls another gun, waving it in front of the camera.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Delta said that potentially several hundred customers were exposed in the "cyber incident" through the online chat service for Delta, provided by the company 24]7.ai.More >>
