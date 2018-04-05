Report: Mike Miller to join Tigers staff

Former longtime NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller is joining Penny Hardaway's staff in Memphis, according to CBSSports' Gary Parrish.

Miller spent seven years in Memphis with the Grizzlies, earning a Sixth Man of the Year award in 2006. He remains the franchise leader in 2 and 3 point shooting percentage.

He also won two NBA Championships in Miami alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Miller, a South Dakota native who now lives in Memphis, will serve as assistant coach alongside former Ole Miss assistant Tony Madlock, with rumors of Hall-of-Famer Larry Brown joining the two on the bench next to Penny.

