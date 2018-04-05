Memphis actor stars as giant gorilla in 'Rampage' - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis actor stars as giant gorilla in 'Rampage'

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis native is coming to the big screen this month.

Rampage stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but his larger-than-life compadre is George, an enormous, intelligent gorilla.

George is portrayed by motion capture actor Jason Liles--who is a Memphis native. Johnson spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about using an actor as opposed to CGI, which many major films use to portray movie monsters.

Liles was born in Memphis, according to his self-written IMDb page.

Liles is 6-foot-9 and has found his niche as a motion capture actor, a la Andy Serkis. He's played roles in Men in Black 3, video game LA Noire, and The Conjuring 2 before landing the role of George in Rampage.

Rampage comes to theaters April 13.

