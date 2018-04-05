Memphis actor stars as giant gorilla in 'Rampage'

A Memphis native is coming to the big screen this month.

Rampage stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but his larger-than-life compadre is George, an enormous, intelligent gorilla.

George is portrayed by motion capture actor Jason Liles--who is a Memphis native. Johnson spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about using an actor as opposed to CGI, which many major films use to portray movie monsters.

DJ @TheRock on @JimmyKimmelLive last night talking about how we used motion capture working with @weta_digital to create George. Thanks for the support and love, DJ. Means a lot, bro. @rampagethemovie releases worldwide next week on April 13th!!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/7NOOUJchmA — Jason Liles (@theJasonLiles) April 4, 2018

Liles was born in Memphis, according to his self-written IMDb page.

Liles is 6-foot-9 and has found his niche as a motion capture actor, a la Andy Serkis. He's played roles in Men in Black 3, video game LA Noire, and The Conjuring 2 before landing the role of George in Rampage.

Rampage comes to theaters April 13.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.