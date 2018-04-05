TBI releases new online crime tracking tool

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched a new online crime tracking tool.

The tool, CrimeInsight TOPS, allows users to view crime stats submitted by local law enforcement agencies.

Once on the site, you can select a law enforcement agency, a year, and a data set--drugs/DUI, Violent Crime, or Property Crime. After those selections are made, the site will populate a page of statistics.

The website currently has data from 2001 to 2016. Data for 2017 should be available before the end of April.

“This platform is the next step forward in our commitment to help Tennesseans better understand the crime occurring in their communities,” said Pam Beck, who oversees Criminal Justice Information Service (CJIS) for TBI. “We’ve worked hard to make sure this information is as clear and easy-to-understand as possible.”

The project, funded by the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics, makes Tennessee one of only two states in the country to offer the public this level and quality of online crime data.

Click here to try out the new tool for yourself.

