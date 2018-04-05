Willie Herenton announces candidacy for Memphis mayor in 2019

A former mayor of Memphis announced he is once again running for mayor--a seat currently held by Jim Strickland.

Willie Herenton, 77, who served as mayor from 1991-2009, announced his candidacy for mayor of Memphis in 2019

Herenton, who was the first African American mayor of Memphis, defeating the incumbent Richard Hackett in 1991, made the announcement at an MLK50 event at Lemoyne-Owen College.

Dr. Herenton says his theme of his campaign is “let’s do it again”. Wants to work with emerging leader, improve the economic divide, and continue to the work of Dr. King. #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/YTuKvBCvNv — Jessica Holley (@Jessica_Holley) April 5, 2018

Herenton previously served as superintendent of the former Memphis City Schools--now Shelby County Schools--for 12 years before becoming mayor.

His time as mayor was not without controversy. During the latter years of his time in office, Herenton's critics accused him of corruption and sexual misconduct.

Recently, Herenton caught heat when he said that violent crime in Memphis was a "black problem." His comments and plans to reduce violent crime drew criticism from many African American activists who called Herenton's statements racist.

A spokesperson for Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who has not yet announced if he'll run for re-election, released this statement about Herenton's announcement:

"We don't have anything to say, other than we're proud of our record these first two years and eager for the work ahead."

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.