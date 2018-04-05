Willie Herenton will run for Memphis Mayor in 2019

A former mayor of Memphis announced he is once again running for mayor--a seat currently held by Jim Strickland.

Willie Herenton, 77, who served as mayor from 1991-2009, announced Thursday that he intends to run for mayor of Memphis in 2019

"I am going back with the help of the citizens of Memphis, and 2019 help to realize the aspirations and the dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King," he said. "We did it October 3, 1991. We made history, and we are going to make history again in October 2019. Let's do it again."

Herenton, who was the first African American mayor of Memphis, defeating then-incumbent Richard Hackett in 1991, made the announcement at an MLK50 event at Lemoyne-Owen College.

Dr. Herenton says his theme of his campaign is “let’s do it again”. Wants to work with emerging leader, improve the economic divide, and continue to the work of Dr. King. #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/YTuKvBCvNv — Jessica Holley (@Jessica_Holley) April 5, 2018

Lemoyne-Owen College was a significant location for Thursday's announcement. It's Herenton's alma matter--the only school in the city in 1958 that allowed him to get a secondary education during a time schools were segregated.

Herenton said this week's commemoration of the life and work of Dr. King caused him to reflect on his own life's plans.

If elected mayor, Herenton said his main goal will be to fix what he called the economic inequality of life in the city of Memphis.

"There have been some marches, but where are the people? Where are the plans that really move us closer realizing the aspirations of Dr. King? I want to be a part of the action planned. I want to be part of the solutions," he said. "As we move forward with this campaign, you're going to hear see us talk about the unfinished agenda. Dr. King's agenda has not been completed when I left the Mayor's office

Herenton previously served as superintendent of Memphis City Schools--now Shelby County Schools--for 12 years before becoming mayor.

His time as mayor was not without controversy. During the latter years of his time in office, Herenton's critics accused him of corruption and sexual misconduct.

Recently, Herenton caught heat when he said that violent crime in Memphis was a "black problem." His comments and plans to reduce violent crime drew criticism from many African American activists who called Herenton's statements racist.

In 2009 after Herenton had resigned as mayor, he attempted but failed to take Steve Cohen's Congressional seat.

Since then, Herenton has founded six charter schools in Shelby County known as the W.E.B. DuBois Consortium of Charter Schools.

Some Memphians welcomed the news that Herenton was trying to get back in city hall but others were skeptical.

"It's a free country. He's free to throw his hat in the ring like everyone else," Jim Rice said.

"All I can say is it never hurts but to try," Rita Burton said. "He made a lot of things happen."

"I think he benefited from the job when he was in it. He benefited. Not necessarily the city," Vernon Harris said.

A spokesperson for current Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, who has not yet announced if he'll run for re-election, released this statement about Herenton's announcement:

"We don't have anything to say, other than we're proud of our record these first two years and eager for the work ahead."

