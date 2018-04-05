$1.5M worth of meth disguised as candy in Memphis man's car

A Memphis man was arrested in Alabama while hauling 82 pounds of meth, according to investigators.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested James Robert Fields, 56, on Interstate 59 near Birmingham.

Deputies pulled Fields over because he was driving erratically. When they received permission to search Fields' car, investigators found a large bag of Mexican candy.

Except it wasn't candy.

It turned out to be $1.5M worth of methamphetamine.

Fields is charged with drug trafficking. He was booked into jail under a $200,000 bond.

