Memphis journalist remains in custody after charges were dropped

Criminal charges have been dropped against a Memphis journalist, but he remains in custody.

Manuel Duran was arrested along with eight other people Tuesday outside the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center.

The group was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a highway. They said they were protesting against immigration detention, poverty, and other societal ills.

Duran's attorney, Anne Schiller, said she's thankful criminal charges have been dropped in the case, but she's still worried that Duran may be deported.

"I would really like to see him free, because he's a very professional reporter, and I think the community needs him," La Prensa Latina reporter Rafael Figueroa said.

Figueroa said he and Duran were reporting on the demonstration when Duran was arrested.

"He was doing his job. When I saw the situation, I was thinking to myself, it could have been me," Figueroa said.

Duran's attorney said Immigration and Custom Enforcement officials were in court Thursday and took him away as soon as his case was dismissed.

She said it's unclear where he'll be taken next.

Duran's attorney also said the judge will decide on a case-by-case basis what happens to the other eight demonstrators arrested Tuesday.

