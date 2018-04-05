4-year-old missing in Memphis

A 4-year-old boy is missing from the Oakhaven area, according to Memphis Police Department.

A City Watch Alert was issued for Roy Cherry Jr.

He was last seen with his uncle Tony Calico around 3:15 p.m. on Curzon Avenue near East Raines Road.

Cherry is described as 3-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown eyes and black braids. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, multicolored pajamas, and black and green Nike Jordan shoes.

If you see Cherry or know where he is,, call Missing Persons at 901-636-4479 or 901-545-2677.

