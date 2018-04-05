Peace activist dies after shooting

A Memphis activist who fought to combat crime and violence has died after she was shot in downtown Memphis last month.

Fellow activists said her death is another example of the tragic consequences of gun violence.

Choosey Parker and her boyfriend were shot in mid-March just a block away from Beale Street.

Now, plans are being made to honor her and fight even harder to end gun violence in Memphis.

During his last hospital visit, Stevie Moore thought he saw signs of Parker's health improving.

Moore, an activist for Stop the Violence, considered Parker a protégée who worked alongside him for the past three years trying to end violence in Memphis.

“It caught me off guard,” Moore said. “It was a shock. Because she grabbed my hand and was able to squeeze it and looked up at me and smiled.”

Parker died Tuesday after being shot March 18 at Second and George W. Lee downtown.

Memphis police said Alan Neal and Frank Tuggle are charged with the crime. Upgraded charges are pending following Parker's death.

“It's so heartbreaking to keep having these conversations,” Moore said.

Parker died from the same violence she dedicated her life to ending in the city.

She worked along-side Moore in his campaign and several other anti-gun violence organizations including Ride of Tears, a mock funeral procession.

“We can't give up,” Moore said. ‘We can't keep losing young lives like this. She had such a bright future.”

Parker will be laid to rest next weekend.

Friends are considering a plan to hold a Ride of Tears in Parker's honor in the upcoming days.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.