ROAD CLOSURE: MLGW to close travel lanes on I-40 at Appling Rd. overnight

Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division will close all eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Interstate 40 at Appling Road Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m.
MLGW officials say this closure is necessary to perform maintenance on our existing overhead wireline crossing at this location.
This will occur intermittently for up to 30 minutes and will occur multiple times over several hours.
Work is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and is expected to end at approximately 2 a.m.
