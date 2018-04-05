NBC's Lester Holt makes appearance in Mid-South classroom

A Memphis activist who fought to combat crime and violence has died after she was shot in downtown Memphis last month.More >>
Memphis Light, Gas and Water Division will close all eastbound and westbound travel lanes on Interstate 40 at Appling Road Thursday, April 5 at 9 p.m.More >>
Many 1968 Memphis sanitation workers said they were so happy and honored to know their legacy and their fight will live on forever.More >>
NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt made an appearance at a Mid-South classroom while in Memphis for the MLK50More >>
Former longtime NBA sharpshooter Mike Miller is joining Penny Hardaway's staff in Memphis, according to CBSSports' Gary Parrish.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
A northern Kentucky man is suing commonwealth officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
