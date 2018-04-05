NBC's Lester Holt makes appearance in Mid-South classroom

NBC Nightly News' Lester Holt made an appearance at a Mid-South classroom while in Memphis for the MLK50

Students at Center Hill High School in DeSoto County started the Twitter hashtag #HoltattheHill, letting him know that their teacher was a big fan of his.

The teacher promised her students a 100 on the day's quiz for everyone if he dropped by to answer questions.

Holt's busy MLK50 schedule prevented him from going to the school in person, but he was able to FaceTime the class on Thursday, hoping that the 100 quiz grade for the students would still stand.

The students took turns asking Holt a variety of questions, including his thoughts on being the first African American solo anchor of a network newscast and the evolving media landscape.

At the end, the teacher confirmed she was as "obsessed" with Holt as her students had claimed on Twitter.

Holt even took time to give the lead-in to their high school TV news broadcast, which is now "I'm Lester Holt with NBC Nightly News, and Mustang TV starts right now."

