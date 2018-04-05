Store owner reacts to accused identity thief’s arrest

Five-time world karate kickboxing champ Anthony "Amp" Elmore is claiming another victory.

The woman he accused months ago of ripping him off was arrested this week by Memphis police.

Elmore got his first look at 30-year-old Pia Sims' latest mugshot Thursday night.

"That's her," he said with certainty. "People like that need to be put in jail."

Sims, arrested Tuesday, April 3, is charged with theft of services more than $2,500, accused of stiffing Elmore on his January carpet install at her Orange Mound tax business, 5 Star Taxes on Park Avenue.

"The arc of the universe is slow, but it bends toward justice," Elmore said.

Elmore said Sims paid him $2,600 by credit card, then reversed the charge.

So he called Memphis Police and filed a report. MPD eventually asked him to pick Sims out of a photo line-up.

When WMC Action News 5 called Sims in March to get her side of the story, she claimed Elmore's carpet was botched.

"It looks terrible in there, and I still tried to rectify the situation and give him $1,500,” Sims said. “He's making it look like he's the victim when actually we're the victim."

But according to an affidavit from General Sessions Criminal Court, when MPD investigators contacted Sims, "she refused to come in and give a statement."

When WMC Action News 5 reached out to Sims Thursday, April 5 for comment on her recent arrest, she said, "Sweetheart, I'm not doing any more interviews."

Elmore is talking, though, about staying the course and getting justice.

"Ultimately, we are going to win," Elmore said. "We just have to live by faith as Dr. King did. In the end, it will be OK"

Sims was arrested the same week she was due in court for two more cases, both involving identity theft charges.

