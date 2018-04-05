Police chase ends with wanted suspects in custody

Memphis Police Department arrested wanted suspects after a car chase.

The chase originated in Orange Mound near the intersection of Park Avenue and Keating Street.

The suspects bailed out of their 2004 Chrysler Crossfire in Glenview Park and were taken into custody in Castalia near the intersection of Southern Avenue and Barksdale Street.

MPD said the suspects were wanted for a felony.

