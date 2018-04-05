Teens explore Memphis with bike ambassador program

Some Mid-South high school students are playing tour guide in a new program to get more people comfortable on bicycles!

A group of teens is inspiring people in South Memphis to ditch the car and hop on their bikes.

It's a new program geared toward teaching Memphians how to commute a little slower.

As people from around the world take in the view of I Am A Man Plaza, teen ambassadors from the Big Jump program were there to take it in, too.

But how they got there is a different story.

"You can really travel and see more stuff then if you were just riding fast,” teen ambassador Sequoia Campbell said.

Memphis, along with nine other cities, was chosen to participate in the Big Jump program.

The program is geared toward teaching community members how to maintain, ride, and use a bike to get from point A to point B.

Silvia Crum with Revolutions Bicycle Cooperative has worked with other local partners to teach young people the rules of the road.

Crum said bicycles are opening up opportunities for those in need.

"It can make it possible to come to other areas and to get to jobs, to school, to other places,” Crum said.

This program gives teens like Jameel Muhammad a chance to lead and teach others the pleasure of slowing down your commute.

"You would really enjoy riding bikes, it's a good activity if you don't have anything else to do,” Muhammad said.

Many of the bikes used for the program are donated.

Each week on Thursday at 6 p.m., the group hosts a glide ride where anyone in the community can come out and ride.

