Herenton wants to run for Mayor in 2019, Rainy commute before cold spell hits, missing woman search

Good Friday morning!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
We have some breaking news about a missing 58-year-old woman who disappeared two weeks ago in our area. We'll have a live report this morning on wmc5.
Love him and hate him Willie Herenton says he is running for Memphis mayor again in October 2019. Hear why the 78 year old wants to run again and hear the response from current mayor Jim Strickland.
A bill that would require public schools in Tennessee to report on their use of corporal punishment has passed. If the governor signs it, school systems must report to the state Department of Education. We'll tell you more about this bill this morning on #wmc5.
Tennessee transportation crews will soon begin hundreds of infrastructure projects throughout the state. There is a big one for Shelby County. We'll talk about it this morning.
Weather:
We have a rainy commute this morning and you can expect showers throughout much of the day today before the cold air moves in Details on the day and the weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on wmc5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence
Herenton to run for Memphis mayor again in 2019
Store owner reacts to accused identity thief’s arrest
Peace activist dies after shooting
NBC's Lester Holt makes appearance in Mid-South classroom
Join us on this Friday morning!! It is a rainy commute this morning but we'll get you ready for the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with news weather and traffic from 4:30-7am.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch alert for a woman that hasn't been seen in two weeks and may be in danger.More >>
Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch alert for a woman that hasn't been seen in two weeks and may be in danger.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested wanted suspects after a car chase.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested wanted suspects after a car chase.More >>
Some Mid-South high school students are playing tour guide in a new program to get more people comfortable on bicycles!More >>
Some Mid-South high school students are playing tour guide in a new program to get more people comfortable on bicycles!More >>
Five-time world karate kickboxing champ Anthony "Amp" Elmore is claiming another victory.More >>
Five-time world karate kickboxing champ Anthony "Amp" Elmore is claiming another victory.More >>
A former mayor of Memphis announced he is once again running for mayor--a seat currently held by Jim Strickland.More >>
A former mayor of Memphis announced he is once again running for mayor--a seat currently held by Jim Strickland.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.More >>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.More >>