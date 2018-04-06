Missing woman found after 2 weeks - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing woman found after 2 weeks

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Carolyn Foster (Source: MPD) Carolyn Foster (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department confirms a woman missing for two weeks has been located.

Carolyn Foster was last seen on Flowering Peach Drive on March 23 before she went missing.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly