Woman missing for 2 weeks may be in danger

Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch alert for a woman that hasn't been seen in two weeks and may be in danger.

Carolyn Foster was last seen on Flowering Peach Drive on March 23.

Foster was last seen driving a black 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander rental car with a Tennessee temporary tag.

Police said Foster is diagnosed as bi-polar with paranoid schizophrenia.

Foster is five-foot-six inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and is 58 years old.

If you know where she may be, call MPD at 545-2677 or 636-4479.

