5 Great Things: MLK50 and UofM

This week, the 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South that we're highlighting center around MLK50, which is the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and the University of Memphis.

A group of Mid-South students embarked upon a 50 mile march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The group from Pearl, Mississippi, left from Dundee in Tunica County on their march to Memphis.

The teens, all between 14 and 18, marched to the National Civil Rights Museum for MLK50 events.

ServiceMaster honored Dr. King with a spring cleaning day.

The employee service project helped beautify Main Street from Civic Center Plaza to MLK Boulevard, the route of Dr. King's final march.

Employees said with the city receiving national coverage during the week long commemoration, it just seemed right.

The City of Memphis honored the living sanitation workers of 1968. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland presented the 30 workers with the "2018 Luminary Award" medallions.

Their fight for better working conditions and equability is what brought Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to Memphis in 1968.

Actor LeVar Burton and saxophonist Kirk Whalum were just a few of the big names at the private event and concert, held at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts.

A group of teens is inspiring people in to ditch the car and hop on their bikes with a new program geared toward teaching Memphians how to commute a little slower.

As people from around the world take in the view of I Am A Man Plaza, teen ambassadors from the Big Jump program were there to take it in, too ... after biking to the location.

Memphis, along with nine other cities, was chosen to participate in the Big Jump program.

This program gives teens a chance to lead and teach others the pleasure of slowing down your commute.

Each week on Thursday at 6 p.m., the group hosts a glide ride where anyone in the community can come out and ride.

And what a week for the University of Memphis.

A new TBI report named the U of M the safest large campus in the state of Tennessee, former Grizzlies favorite Mike Miller will likely join Penny Hardaway as an assistant coach with the Tigers men's basketball program, and some of the university's grad programs were ranked among the top 25 in the country by US News and World Reports.

