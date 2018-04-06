Rain expected throughout Friday

Showers with isolated heavy downpours moved through overnight and you can expect more of the same today. Look for periods of rain with some longer breaks in between through late morning. The heaviest rain with a few storms will fall over north MS today and tonight. Lighter amounts north of I-40 in northwest TN and northeast AR. Highs range from the 50s north of Memphis to 60s south of Memphis.

TODAY: Rain at times. Winds: SE 5-10 mph High: 62

TONIGHT: Rain ending late. A brief mix over northwest TN. Windy and colder. Wind: N 15-25 mph. Low: 37.

